Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite pricing and specs appear through Romanian online shopping sites

Xiaomi will be holding a global launch event on July 24 in Spain and the company has also confirmed that it will be launching two Android One smartphones. It is very likely that the Chinese manufacturer will be announcing the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphones. The specifications and costs of Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite have already surfaced through Swiss and Polish online retailer sites. Both the smartphones have surfaced on Romanian QuickMobile.ro and PCGarage.ro online retailer sites with full specs and pricing.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are Android One editions of MIUI ROM based Mi 6X and Mi 6 Pro smartphones that were launched in the recent past in China. The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in 32 GB and 64 GB storage models that respectively feature 4 GB of RAM. These variants are respectively priced at RON 1,273 (~$320) and RON 1,400 (~$352) on QuickMobile.ro. The retailer site claims it will be available in 7 days.

On the other Romanian online shopping site, these models of Mi A2 carry higher pricing of RON 1,400 (~$352) and RON 1,600 (~$402). The handset will be available on the retailer site after 12 days.

The specs of the Mi A2 include 5.99-inch IPS LCD 18:9 FHD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, dual 12-mgegapixel cameras, 20-megapixel and 3,010mAh battery with QC 3.0.

QuickMobile.ro is charging RON 933 (~$234) for 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and RON 1,130 (~$284) for 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM models of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. PCGarage.ro is also selling the two editions of the Mi A2 Lite with higher costs of RON 1,000 (~$251) and RON 1,200 (~$301). Both the retailer sites have the same respective availability dates for Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphone includes specification such as 5.84-inch IPS LCD display 19:9 FHD+ screen, Snapdragon 625, up to 4 GB of RAM, up to 64 GB of storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery.

