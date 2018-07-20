ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on July 26

In April this year, Asus announced a new budget smartphone in the Indian market — Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1. The phone went on sale in India in May in two variants — 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM. At the Asus Zenfone 5Z launch event in India, Asus announced that the 6GB RAM variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available from this month.

Now, the company has officially revealed that the 6GB RAM variant of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available for purchase in India from 26th July for Rs. 14,990 (approximately $218), exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart, similar to the other variants. The 6GB RAM variant’s entry is about a month late as Asus had slated its arrival in June.

The smartphone features a 5.99-inch Full View Full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and support for 85 percent NTSC color gamut, 450-nits brightness. It has a contrast ratio of 1500:1 and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 processor along with 6GB RAM RAM. This variant comes with 64GB of internal storage and also supports microSD card, enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

In terms of photography, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a vertically arranged dual camera setup equipped with Softlight LED on its rear panel. It comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing.

The features offered by the dual rear cameras include faster autofocus, PDAF, and 4K video shooting. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper with a Softlight LED, which has been optimized to capture selfie shots with bokeh effect.

While Asus smartphones usually feature the company’s custom interface ZenUI, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the first phone that offers stock Android experience. It runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box but it is not a part of Google‘s Android One program.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro USB 2.0 port. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for added security and the phone also supports Face Unlock feature.

It is powered by a high-density 5,000mAh battery that offers up to 199 hours of music playback, up to 25.3 hours of Full HD video playback, up to 28 hours of Wi-Fi browsing and up to 42 hours of 3G talk time. The battery also supports 10W fast charging and it takes 2.42 hours to charge it to the brim.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 directly competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The pricing of the 6GB RAM model of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is Rs. 16,999, which is Rs. 2,000 more than the Zenfone Max Pro M1. Asus had a good chance to cash-in on Xiaomi’s struggle with maintaining stocks for the 6GB RAM model of Redmi Note 5 Pro but seems like Asus missed that bus.

