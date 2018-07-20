OxygenOS 5.0.4 Brings July Security Patch and Camera Improvement to OnePlus 3/3T

The OnePlus 6 is the latest device from OnePlus, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it is regularly in the news and getting updates and fixes. However, OnePlus hasn’t abandoned its older devices. A new update has hit 2016’s OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T and it brings the latest security patch and some device improvements.

The update is rolling out as OxygenOS 5.0.4 and comes with July’s security patch. However, a staff member on the OnePlus forum says an error in updating a string in settings under security patch causes it to incorrectly show as June.

The update also improves the camera quality of the front camera and fixes a manual ISO setting issue associated with 3rd party camera apps. It also fixes a parallel Whatsapp crash issue and camera zoom-in issues for Snapchat.

While owners of both devices are patiently waiting for OnePlus to update the device to Android 8.1 Oreo, this update doesn’t do that. But there is good news.

Another staff on the forum has confirmed that this won’t be the last update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. He also acknowledged that users of both phones are “eagerly waiting for some big changes” but will have to be patient. He then added that more details would be shared very soon.

The update is 95MB in size and has already started hitting some devices. If you haven’t gotten it yet, it will arrive in the next few days.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have satisfied the condition of receiving two major OS updates. However, they are still going to get one more year of security updates which should end by November 2019.

