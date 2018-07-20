TCL T700X seen at TENAA with HD+ Display and a single camera

A new TCL smartphone has been spotted on TENAA’s website. The device has model number T700X and comes with an 18:9 display, a fairly large battery, and weirdly, a single camera.

The TCL T700X has a 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 screen. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t mention support for storage expansion.

The listing gets weirder as the phone is said to have a single camera and that is an 8MP sensor on the back. It runs Android 7.1. Nougat and packs an ample 3,860mAh battery. There is no fingerprint scanner and since there is no front camera, there isn’t face unlock.

The TCL T700X has an unusual design as shown in the provided images. The front of the phone curves to meet the back (at the bottom) while the top is flat. The way it looks, it appears the phone is made from a single piece of material that folds backward instead of the usual glass and metal sandwich design seen in other phones.

It also has two orange buttons on the right which we believe are the volume buttons. There is a third orange colored button on the left (power button) that sits above a SIM tray. There are capacitive keys at the bottom of the screen and an earpiece at the top.

The TCL T700X measures 157.5 x 71 x 9mm and weighs 168g. It will come in dark gray only.

READ MORE: TCL may launch a BlackBerry KEY² Lite soon

There are a few things that are off about the device such as its lack of expandable storage and having a single camera. However, the design is different from what we’ve seen in other devices. Also, even though it has TCL’s logo at the back, we won’t be surprised if it launches as an Alcatel phone.

(Source)