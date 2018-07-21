Buy Creality 3D CR-10 3D Printer Aluminum Frame With 200g Filament For Only $379.99 On TomTop

Creality 3D has a reputation for creating exceptional personal desktop 3D printers. The Shenzhen-based company now has two series of DIY and complete machines, totaling over 20 products.

If you’ve been looking for a big assembled 3D printer, then you might want to take a look at the highly stable and low noisy Creality3D CR-10 3D Printer, which warrants the high accuracy, coupled with big printing volume. It comes with three parts and can be assembled without breaking much of a sweat.

The device is made using the imported aluminum material. Its high precision roller facilitates fast printing, smooth operation and assures higher quality products that meet industrial needs.

The CR-10 boasts big printing capacity which makes an irresistible 3D printer. You can print huge models using an i3 printer. More importantly, it doesn’t require soldering or measuring. Aside from that, doing calibration is a cake walk with the CR-10.

As if that weren’t enough, you can now avail a considerable 53% off on the Creality 3D CR-10 3D printer aluminum frame with 200g filament on TomTop. While the device would normally set you back $799.99, the Chinese online store will be selling it for just $379.99 for a limited period of time.

In other words, TomTop is giving cost-conscious buyers an opportunity to save $420 on the original asking price of the blue color version of the CR-10 3D printer aluminum frame. There’s an orange color version as well which will be carrying a 51% off on its retail price of $799.99. As a result, it will be available at a slashed price of just $399.99.

On the downside, the discount will only be available for the remaining 55 pieces of the blue-tinted CR-10 3D printer aluminum frame. It is also worth noting that Flash Sale is slated to end in just 10 days. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the promo, head straight to this link before it comes to an end.

Get 53% Off On Creality 3D CR-10 3D Printer Aluminum Frame On TomTop