Buy Doogee S60 Smartphone For Only $252.99 On NewFrog [Discount Coupon Inside]

Although it is not touted as a mainstream brand yet, Doogee garners high-praise from the import smartphone realm. The company has a reputation for manufacturing smartphones that boast an array of awe-inspiring specs despite bearing affordable price tags.

Keeping in line with this, Doogee launched its long-awaited S60 smartphone in August last year. Much to the delight of the Chinese handset manufacturer, the 4G outdoor phone became an instant hit among smartphone lovers.

If you’re an adventure junkie looking for a sturdy, yet low priced smartphone that you can carry during outdoor activities, look no further. The rugged S60 phone is available at a heavily discounted price on NewFrog, and if that doesn’t impress you much, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of more money during the check out process.

NewFrog, the Chinese online store is offering a 13% off on the S60 smartphone’s original asking price of $297.99. As a result, the phone’s retail price has dropped to just $257.99 for a limited period of time. This discount is valid for the black color version of the smartphone.

Alternatively, you can go for the gold or the silver color version of the S60 smartphone. Both variants carry price tags of $257.99, thanks to the 13% discount offered by NewFrog.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code ‘iV0erH’ to save an additional $5 at the time of checking out. This will bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $252.99. It is worth noting that the aforesaid coupon will only be valid for a minimum order value of $30.

The Doogee S60 is quite a bargain at this reduced price, given that it sports a big 5.2-inches IPS FHD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display and is housed in a metal rugged body. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection and it comes with IP68 dustproof and waterproof resistance certificates, which makes it an ideal companion during your adventure activities.

Furthermore, the phone packs a powerful MediaTek Helio P25 MT6757T, 64-bit processor along with an equally robust ARM Mali-T880 MP2, 900MHz GPU, under the hood. It offers 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 128GB).

On the photography front, the S60 houses a 21.0 MP camera with F2.0 PDAF OIS dual color LED flash on the back. Up front, there’s an 8.0 MP camera with F2.2 87° wide angle for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the full specification and take advantage of the promo, which was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing. Note that the coupon is also likely to expire soon.

