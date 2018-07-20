Buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro For Only $849.99 On GearBest; Only A Few Pieces Left!

If you’re looking for a fingerprint recognition equipped notebook that doesn’t empty your pocket, you might want to look at the Mi Notebook Pro. This Xiaomi-branded notebook not only comes with fingerprint recognition function but also boasts a broad range of jaw-dropping features, despite bearing a discounted price on GearBest.

The Chinese online store is currently doling out a considerable 36% off on the Mi Notebook Pro’s original asking price as part of its latest Flash Sale. As a result, the coveted notebook can now be yours at a significantly dropped price of just $849.99.

At this heavily lowered price, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is quite a bargain, given that it sports a big 15.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is housed in a sturdy aluminum alloy body, which is further augmented with a full HD display.

The Mi Notebook Pro packs an Intel Core i5-8250U Quad Core 1.6GHz, up to 3.4GHz processor that delivers maximum high-efficiency power. On top of that, it supports dual graphics with an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU that enables faster and relatively better game playing and video watching experience.

Furthermore, the Mi Notebook Pro offers 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM that facilitates advanced multitasking to run your games and video-editing applications without interference. It has 256GB SSD of storage capacity so that you never run out of space to store your photos, videos, music and other documents.

It houses a 10-megapixel front camera that allows you to capture great moments or chat with friends. You can even connect the Mi Notebook Pro to an HDTV or high-definition monitor and set up two screens side by side or simply enlarge pictures.

The discount will be valid for the deep gray color version of the Mi Notebook Pro. It is worth noting that the Flash Sale price will only be valid for the remaining 82 pieces for 4 days. You can follow this link to get the discount before it ends.

Get 36% Off On Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro On GearBest