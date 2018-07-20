Huawei flagship with innovative design featuring front camera hole could launch in Q4

After Apple had launched the iPhone X with notched display design last year, various Chinese manufacturer including Huawei has launched plenty of mid-range and flagship phones with notched display. A South Korean publication has revealed that Huawei is working on a new notch-less smartphone. However, it will be sporting an innovative design with a hole on a 6-inch LCD display for the front camera.

As it can be seen in the image below, the camera hole is surrounded by display on all sides. This new design will certainly allow the smartphone to deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio than the current notched phones from the company such as Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

The notched smartphones are fitted with front-facing camera inside the notch whereas newer flagship phones like Vivo NEX and OPPO Find X have pop-up camera system for the selfie snapper. Probably, in a bid to stay different from these brands, Huawei could be prepping up a new design that does not involve a pop-up camera, but still offers more screen space with a small hole for the front-facing camera.

The image shows that the slim-sized upper bezel will still be housing components like earpiece, ambient sensor and proximity sensor. To say again, the frontal camera will be detached from the top bezel with a bit more display between them. This is how Huawei could be planning to get rid of the notch.

The smartphone featuring a 6-inch LCD display panel with hole for the front camera is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. Last year, Huawei had launched the Huawei Mate 10 with LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 whereas the Mate 10 Pro had arrived with AMOLED screen with a regular aspect ratio of 16:9.

Huawei is expected to announce Mate 20 and Mate 20 in October this year. The rumored 6-inch LCD panel smartphone with front camera notch could be the Mate 20. However, it is advisable to wait for further reports to draw a conclusion on it. A recent report has claimed that the Mate 20 Pro will could be arriving with an OLED screen with dual curved edge design like the Mate RS Porsche Design smartphone that was unveiled this year.

