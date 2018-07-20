Get a Good Old Letv X522 for just $89.99 (flash sale)

If you like smartphones chances are you know the LeEco that initially was called LeTV. You should also know that the company is not producing smartphones anymore but a good thing is that you can get a great device for an incredibly low price. You can now get the good old Letv X522 for just $89.99 which is one of the best value smartphones you can buy.

For such a low price, you get a still plenty powerful Snapdragon 652 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

In addition, the phone looks and feels premium as it is made out of metal and the build quality is top notch. Other key specs include a 5.5″ 1080p display, 16MP main and 8MP selfie cameras and a 3000mAh battery.

