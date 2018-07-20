Buy MECOOL M8S Plus DVB – T2 / T / C TV Box For Only $49.99 On GearBest [Coupon Code]

A set-top box with a tuner would normally set you back about $70 based in hardware specs and the number of tuners. But if you’re looking for an affordable alternative that runs Android OS and supports DVB-T2, the Mecool M8S Plus DVB is worth looking at since it up for grabs bearing a price tag of only $56.99 on GearBest.







At this heavily discounted price, the MECOOL M8S Plus DVB is quite an irresistible TV box, given that it possesses a broad range of awe-inspiring specs and features. The device offers 1GB of DDR3 RAM along with a hearty 8GB of onboard storage.

Furthermore, the Mecool M8S Plus DVB set-top-box is powered by Amlogic S905D quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and it packs Mali-450MP graphics processing unit, under the hood. The device supports a slew of operating systems including Windows XP, Window 7, iOS, and Android.

On top of that, it supports 4K, H.265 and comes with 2.4G WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 for an option. Moreover, it has HDMI 2.0a up to 4K @ 60Hz, and 3.5mm AV (composite video) jack for video output and HDMI, AV port (stereo audio) for video.

In terms of connectivity, M8S Plus DVB set-top-box features 10/100M Ethernet, 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1 and has a couple of USB 2.0 host ports. It boasts DVB-T/T2/C tuner with coaxial antenna connector as far as the tuner is concerned. The device’s dimensions are 13 x 9.85 x 2.1 cm and it weighs in at just 180 grams.

