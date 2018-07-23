Samsung sold 2 million units of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 smartphones in India

A couple of months ago, Samsung launched two new smartphones in the Indian market — Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6. Now, the company has revealed that it has managed to sell 2 million units of both the smartphones combined.

The South Korea-based company said that it attracted more than 50,000 customers a day for its recently launched budget devices. The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in May while the Galaxy J8 went on sale last month.

Commenting on this, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said:

We are happy with the huge success of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 smartphones. Our philosophy of keeping our ears to the ground and incorporating consumer feedback into our products has paid off. Galaxy J, known for unique ‘Make for India’ innovations, has a stellar legacy, accounting for one in three smartphones sold in the country. We are confident that the new devices will help us further increase our market share in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is currently available for purchase at Rs 18,990 (approximately $275) while Galaxy J6 costs Rs. 13,990 (approximately $203) for the 32GB ROM model and the 64GB ROM model is available at Rs. 15,990, which roughly converts to $232.

In the second quarter of 2018, the company shipped 9.9 million smartphones in India, registering almost 50 percent annual growth rate – its best since the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the market research firm Canalys.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core14nm chipset, coupled with Mali T830 GPU. It packs 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB ROM, along with microSD card slot for expanding storage.

There’s a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both having LED flash. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and GPS. Running on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, along with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB RAM.

It packs 16GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. On the back side, there’s a 16MP primary camera and a secondary camera sensor of 5MP. On the front side, there’s a 16MP snapper for video calling and taking selfies. It runs on Android Oreo and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.