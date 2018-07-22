Samsung Galaxy Note 9 certification by Brazil’s telecoms agency confirms 4000mAh battery

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has just been confirmed to pack a massive 4000mAh battery by Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) as seen in a leaked document. There have been a lot of rumours about this smartphone, some of which suggest the specs, colour variants and even the battery capacity. However, this is an official confirmation of the capacity.

This rumour on the massive battery capacity of the device has been in circulation since April which was later confirmed by some other sources in June. But the certification document solidifies those claims. The document didn’t say much about other aspects of the device.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Note 8 packs a 3,300mAh battery and so, this is a lot higher than that. Having a big battery would be so nice if it’s accompanied with fast charging techniques, perhaps Quick Charge 4.0 and beyond considering the fact that the wireless charger that will be presented alongside the handset won’t bring any innovative charging speeds. In other aspects, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to have a slightly larger 6.4-inch display. The device will be made available in two variants, both of which have appeared on Geekbench. One will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 and the other will come with an Exynos 9810 SoC.

