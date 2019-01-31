Huawei and Xiaomi shone in Europe during Q4 2018; iPhone XS Max captured the US – Kantar

We have seen several market research firms reel out their analytic data for the global smartphone market for 2018. First, it was Strategy Analytics, then Counterpoint Research and then the International Data Corporation (IDC). Yet another report has been released this time from Kantar Worldpanel.

The first which describes itself as a “global expert in shoppers’ behaviour” shed some interesting insight into new industry trends across key regions like Western Europe, urban China, and the US. The data is for the period spanning October to December 2018 and focuses on smartphone OS. The data shows that Huawei continues to saunter on in Europe despite recent controversies and spying suspicions as these have had a minimal impact on the Chinese firm’s European business. Both the Huawei and Honor branded mobile phones are making waves in the old continent.

Read Also: Moto G7 series Brazilian prices leaks and they are ridiculously expensive

Apart from Huawei, another Chinese brand which is shown to make tremendous progress in Europe is Xiaomi. The company had recently expanded to major countries like Spain, Italy, and France, boosting the brand to the number four position in Europe’s top-selling chart. Samsung still remains a force to reckon with, contributing largely to the 75% market share Android smartphones enjoyed in Q4 2018 across the five biggest European markets, consistently shrinking the share of Apple’s iOS. On Apple, the market data shows that Apple’s market share continues to rise in the US, its major stronghold. The iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone X were the most popular devices on store shelves, according to Kantar’s latest research. The iPhone XS Max also commanded an impressive performance in urban China, ranking fourth overall, while the Honor 8X was ranked as the overall at the top of the chart.

(via)