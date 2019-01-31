Moto G7 series Brazilian prices leaks and they are ridiculously expensive

The Moto G7 series is scheduled to launch on February 7 in Brazil. At the moment, there is practically nothing that we do not know about the specs of the phones which includes the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power and the Moto G7 Plus.

Ahead of the launch, prices of the phones in Brazil, except for the Moto G7 itself, have leaked and all we can say is they are ridiculously expensive.

The prices are from network operator Claro, so they are pretty genuine. The Moto G7 Play is priced at BRL 999 (~$271) and that gets you a phone with a 5.7” HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Moto G7 Power which packs a larger 6.2-inch HD+ display, a larger 5,000mAh battery and 3GB of RAM is priced at BRL 1,299 (~$352). The Moto G7 Plus which is the top of the line is priced at BRL 1,899 (~$515). This gets you a 6.2” FHD+ screen with a waterdrop notch, 4GB of RAM and support for 27W fast-charging.

These are pretty expensive for mid-range phones and when you compare them to the leaked prices for Europe, you know the high price tags are limited to Brazil. Probably as a result of really high import taxes.

