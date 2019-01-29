Moto G7 and G7 Plus prices for the European market and official renders leaked

A recent poster had suggested that Motorola will officially unveil the Moto G7 lineup in an event scheduled to hold on February 7 in Brazil. The company is yet to release a launch itinerary for Europe but a new leak has emerged revealing the Moto G7 and G7 Plus pricing for Europe. According to the leak from a Twitter tipster, the Moto G7 pricing in Europe will start at €300 while that of the G7 Plus will start at €360. Earlier on, the tipster had revealed that the G7 Play will be sold for €149 while the G7 Power will be offered for €209.

The Moto G7 lineup has already been featured on Motorola’s website and is made up of four models; MotoG7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power. As for their specs, the Moto G7 packs a 6.24-inch display with a waterdrop notch and 1080×2270 resolution. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the rear aspect, there’s a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup while the device is fired up by a 3,000mAh battery. The G7 Plus specs are almost similar except that it is powered by a Snapdragon 636 and the main rear cam to a 16MP unit.

On the other hand, the Moto G7 Play features a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 720×1512 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 632 paired with 2GB of RAM with 32GB of storage. There is a 13 MP rear camera, and the same 3,000 mAh battery. Finally, the G7 Power lives up to its name in the battery aspect as it packs a 5,000 mAh cell. It equally features a bigger 6.2″ display with the same resolution as the G7 Play. The model is also powered by the Snapdragon 632 and has the same 32GB of storage, but 3GB of RAM. The beautiful thing is that all four models run Android 9 Pie.

