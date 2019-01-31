Xiaomi Mi 8 will get OTA update to usher in support for 4K 60fps soon – official

Xiaomi’s president Lin Bin has disclosed that an update that will bring 4K 60fps video capture to the flagship Mi 8 is in the works. The exec hinted this on his Weibo page and even set a timeline when he added that the OTA will be pushed within 2 months. The Mi president was responding to a post shared by a Weibo user containing some samples of the Mi 8 camera’s Night Scene mode capture.

Xiaomi Mi 8 is the company’s 2018 Mi series model and according to official details, the device supports 4K 30fps, 1080p 30fps and 720p 30fps video capture but does not support 60fps. The Mi Mix 3 which has a similar dual camera setup supports The Xiaomi MIX 3 with the same dual camera module supports 4K 30fps, 4K 60fps, 1080p 30fps, 1080p 60fps, 720p 30fps video capture. Recall that the Mi 8 recently got an update which brought the night scene mode to the device. The Night Scene mode was first included on the Mi Mix 3. The Mi 8 has also been tweaked with the 960 frames slow-motion photography, all via OTA updates.

Despite the powerful camera setup and solid hardware configuration, the Mi 8 still ranks as one of the affordable Snapdragon 845 flagship models around. The device presently runs the latest Android 9.0-based MIUI 10. The price even is 200 yuan cheaper presently, starting at 2099 yuan.

