OnePlus 7 live image surfaces online, might be a slider phone

The OnePlus 7 isn’t expected to launch until around May/June but a live photo said to be that of the phone has surfaced online, providing what can be our very first proper look at the upcoming flagship.

The OnePlus 7 is shown in an industrial case side by side with the OnePlus 6T. The case makes it look as if the phone has really thin bezels but we don’t think it is any thinner than that of the OnePlus 6T. However, there isn’t a notch on the device and the speaker is much wider than that of the OP6T.

Unfortunately, the image doesn’t show the lower half of the device, so we can’t see if the chin has gotten thinner.

The lack of a notch has led to speculations that the OnePlus 7 may have a slider. However, one can’t say if it is a mechanical one or a motorized one.

The OnePlus 7 should come with a Snapdragon 855 processor and be available in different RAM and storage configurations. It should also come with Warp Charge 30 which debuted on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

There are also rumors that it may be the first OnePlus phone with support for wireless charging since OPPO, a sister company has joined the Wireless Power Consortium and OnePlus may follow suit.

As has become the tradition, it should be more expensive than its predecessor.

(Source, Via)