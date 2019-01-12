Alcatel 1x (2019) vs Nokia 2.1 vs Huawei Y5 Lite: Android Go Comparison

Android Go is the perfect solution for all those people who have a very low budget but need a good smartphone. For less than €100, thanks to this enlightened version of Google’s operating system, you can get a phone which provides a smooth user experience even with low-end hardware components. The latest Android Go phone released is the Alcatel 1x which debuted at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Here, we will compare the new TCL’s entry-level with other important Android Go phones manufactured in China: Huawei Y5 Lite and Nokia 2.1.

Alcatel 1x (2019) vs Nokia 2.1 vs Huawei Y5 Lite

Alcatel 1x 2019 Nokia 2.1 Huawei Y5 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 146.4 x 68.8 x 8.3 mm, 130 grams 153.6 x 77.6 x 9.7 mm, 174 grams 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm, 142 grams DISPLAY 5.5 inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 293 ppi, 18:9 ratio, LCD 5.5 inches, 720 x 1280p (HD), 267 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.45 inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 295 ppi, 18:9 ratio, LCD PROCESSOR Mediatek MT6739, quad-core 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, quad-core 1.4 GHz Mediatek MT6739, quad-core 1.5 GHz MEMORY 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – micro SD slot 1 GB RAM, 8 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 1 GB RAM, 16 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 2 MP

5 MP front camera 8 MP

5 MP front camera 8 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh 4000 mAh 3020 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Excluding the Nokia 2.1 which comes with an aluminum frame, all these Android Go have a full polycarbonate design in order to cut costs. Given the aluminum frame of the Nokia 2.1 and the Gorilla Glass protection for its display, it has the best build quality and it should be the most resistant. However, it is not the most beautiful one as it has thicker bezels due to its 16:9 display. Alcatel 1x has a definitely better look thanks to its 18:9 display and its clean back. Note that Nokia 2.1 is the only device to feature stereo speakers for a more solid audio experience, while Alcatel 1x is the only to feature a fingerprint reader which is placed on the back cover.

Display

In each case, you get an HD+ display, the resolution is not so high but it is sufficient for a decent level of detail. Huawei Y5 Lite does not seem to have an IPS panel, so it should be inferior. I would personally prefer Nokia 2.1 because it has a wider 16:9 display that is also protected by Gorilla Glass. Further, the big display alongside the stereo speakers is able to provide a better multimedia experience, at least with video contents. That is why I prefer Nokia 2.1 when it comes to display and multimedia.

Specs

Nokia 2.1 has the fastest and most powerful processor: the quad-core Snapdragon 425. But it has just 8 GB of internal storage and only 1 GB of RAM. That is why talking about performance, Alcatel 1x should be slightly better. Despite its processor is less convincing, it has 2 GB of RAM as well as 16 GB of internal storage. The higher quantity of RAM should make it easier to manage more apps at the same time, while 8 GB of internal storage found on the Nokia 2.1 is often insufficient on a 2018 smartphone. On each of these devices, you get a micro SD slot to expand the internal storage. All the phones have Android Go installed, based on the version 8.1 Oreo.

Camera

On the paper, Alcatel 1x has a superior camera department. The dual camera on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor definitely makes the difference. It should be able to capture more detailed photos as well as a better bokeh effect. Further, the front camera comes with a front-facing LED flash that is not present on the Nokia 2.1, while it can be found on the Huawei Y5 Lite. But the latter’s rear camera should not be at the same level as Alcatel 1x 2019, that is why it takes the second place.

Battery

Nokia 2.1 is a battery champion and it can last more than two days on a single charge. It has a 4000 mAh battery which can usually provide a very long battery life even on midrange and high-end phone, so imagine on an entry-level one with a low-resolution display and a low-end chipset. It is one of the best smartphones for battery life. Judging from the components and the marginal difference between the capacities, Alcatel 1x and Huawei Y5 Lite should have more or less the same battery life, but the software optimization will surely make the difference and we still can not test it as the Alcatel 1x was unveiled just two days ago.

Price

The price is the strongest point of these handsets and every smartphone with Android Go installed out of the box. While Nokia 2.1 and Huawei Y5 Lite have are sold at about €100/$115, Alcatel 1x 2019 will soon hit the shelves with a price tag of €120/$137 in Europe. Even though it has only 8 GB of internal storage, I would personally give a chance to the Nokia 2.1 because of its stereo speakers, its better build quality, its bigger battery and the huge software support by HMD Global in the last year. But someone may also like Alcatel 1x 2019 because of its fingerprint reader, a more advanced hardware department and a better rear camera. For me, the battery makes the difference on an entry-level device, that is why I would go for the Nokia 2.1. I would definitely not choose the Huawei Y5 Lite because it offers nothing special compared with its rivals and it is inferior to both Alcatel 1x and Nokia 2.1.

Alcatel 1x 2019 vs Nokia 2.1 vs Huawei Y5 Lite: PROs and CONS

Alcatel 1x 2019

PROs

Fingerprint reader

Front-facing LED flash

Affordable price

Better hardware

Good cameras

CONS

Higher price

Nokia 2.1

PROs

Big display

Biggest battery

Affordable

Stereo speakers

Micro SD dedicated slot

CONS

Bezels

Huawei Y5 Lite

PROs

Compact dimensions

Micro SD dedicated slot

Front-facing LED flash

Affordable

CONS