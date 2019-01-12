Xiaomi launches the Mi Bumblebee Computer Backpack shaped like a Bumblebee

Xiaomi‘s partnership with Hasbro, owner of the Transformer franchise dates back to 2016 when both firms teamed up to release a Transformer robot that can transform into a dummy Mi Pad tablet. Xiaomi has now been licensed by Hasbro to manufacture the Mi Bumblebee computer backpack which is shaped like a Bumblebee. In case you don’t know, Bumblebee is a fictional robot character from the Transformers franchise. In most versions, Bumblebee is a small, yellow with black stripes Autobot. The character is named after the Bumblebee, a black-and-yellow striped bee which inspired his paint scheme.

The Xiaomi Bumblebee Backpack features a cool and stiff body with a special protective double-layer shell on ergonomic design. As stated, the design is inspired by the Bumblebee in Transformers and it features a faceted element and an arched tough body with high strength and extra large space. With a total internal capacity of 16L, the backpack has reasonable storage.

Its circumference is 53x35x16cm, and the surface is a double-shell with a combination of high-strength PC and EVA material. The design also includes a hidden zipper which is placed at the back. The shoulder strap is stuffed with cotton lining with a built-in luggage strap. On the internal, there is a separate computer compartment made from cashmere material and which can comfortably hold a 15.6-inch laptop and is equipped with multiple function storage pockets. There are other partitions which are detachable and designed to meet different storage needs.

Read Also: Xiaomi officially launches the MIJIA Photo Printer priced at 499 yuan ($73)

The Mi Bumblebee computer backpack will be available in Beetle Yellow and Armor Gray. It comes with a price tag of 539 yuan. Xiaomi is yet to reveal when the backpack will go on sale.

(source)