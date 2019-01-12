OnePlus 7 may support wireless charging as OPPO joins Wireless Power Consortium

At the moment, no OPPO phone has support for wireless charging. The Find X which was its flagship for last year only brought a faster quick charging technology called SuperVOOC. However, that might be changing soon as OPPO has now joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), creators of the Qi wireless charging standard.

If we are to go by the close relationship between OPPO and its sister company, OnePlus, we think this may also mean the next OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 7 may have support for wireless charging.

The news of OPPO joining the WPC was first reported by ChargerLab and it points at the manufacturer releasing a phone with wireless charging support soon.

If we were to take a guess, we would say the OPPO R19 (possibly OPPO R19 Pro) will be the first OPPO phone with support for Wireless Charging. OPPO may also surprise us and launch a successor to the Find X that will come with the feature.

The fact that some of OPPO and OnePlus phones share very close features has generated speculations that OnePlus may follow suit and launch a phone with wireless charging. However, this is just speculation. OnePlus hasn’t joined the Wireless Power Consortium and it will have to if it plans to launch a phone with the feature.

The OnePlus 7 isn’t expected to arrive until the second quarter, so there is still time for them to join the group.

(Source, Via)