OPPO R15 gets ColorOS 6 public beta update

About two weeks ago, OPPO released the ColorOS 6 public beta update for the OPPO R15 Dream Mirror Edition. The update is now available for the regular OPPO R15.

ColorOS 6 brings a brand new interface along with Android 9 Pie to the OPPO R15. The new UI uses a lot of white and also tries to reduce the use of text to create a non-clustered interface. OPPO says the new OS has been designed for full-screen (18:9 and up displays) phones.

The update also brings a new Chinese font called OPPO Sans, and an AI-based application freeze feature that learns which apps are frequently used and which to suspend to free up system resources. Once an app has not been used for more than 20 minutes, the system will already know based on studied usage pattern if it is an app that is frequently used to know if it should freeze it or not.

To install the update, head to the software update menu under phone settings.

(Source, Via)