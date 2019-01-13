Sony executive hints Xperia’s Compact series may have been cancelled

In a world where large screen phones are now commonplace, there is still a percentage of buyers who prefer phones with small displays or an overall small form factor while still packing flagship specs. Sony’s Compact series caters to that percentage but new reports say the Japanese smartphone maker may ax it this year.

According to ITHome, VP of Sony Mobile, Don Mesa said in an interview that the business is undergoing restructuring which also includes leadership and all arms of its business.

Speaking on the Compact series, Mesa is reported to have said that they have kept the series for long because of its ease of use. He then added that “different sizes are needed, but people now want more screen area to display content.” These words have been taken to mean the Compact series may be canceled.

Mesa did confirm that it will unveil a new product at MWC 2019 which is believed to be the Xperia XZ4 but based on his words, there may not be an Xperia XZ4 Compact.

While Sony canceling the series is sad news, we sort of saw this coming since they didn’t release an Xperia XZ3 Compact last year.

The Xperia XZ4 is said to have a tall display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to pack three rear cameras.

Sony has replaced the head of development for the mobile division and it is now led by Kimio Maki. The new head used to work for the camera division and is known for establishing Sony as a top camera maker. Now that he hs joined the mobile division, he is expected to bring his experience to improve the camera performance of Sony’s phones.

