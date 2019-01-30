Much to the delight of the loyal DOOGEE fanbase, the Shenzhen-based handset manufacturer took the wraps off its long-awaited DOOGEE Y8 smartphone earlier this month.

Loaded with top-end specifications and awe-inspiring features that are usually found on phones carrying steep price tags, the DOOGEE Y8 is surprisingly easy on the pocketbook.

In fact, DOOGEE’s latest feature-laden smartphone has gone up for pre-order bearing a heavily discounted price on Banggood.

In order to grab the biggest discount, which will be valid for a limited number of pieces, you need to pre-order the handset as soon as possible.

While the original asking price of the Y8 is $119.99, you can buy the first 899 pieces at a dropped price of only $69.99.

Those who fail to grab this 42 percent discount will have a chance to buy the Y8 for $79.99. This price will be limited to 1399 pieces only.



The remaining 1899 pieces would set you back $89.99. It is worth noting that the aforesaid discounts will be valid for three eye-catching color versions of the phone including luminous black, phantom purple, and emerald green.

The DOOGEE is designed to sweep smartphone lovers off their feet. It sports an appealing 6.1-inch full-screen display which features an HD screen resolution of 600×1280 pixels and a pixel density of 270ppi (pixels-per-inch).

The phone is powered by an MT6739, 4X Cortex-A53, up to 1.5GHz processor and it packs a competent IMG GE8100 graphics processing unit, under the hood.

The Y8 ships with 3GB of RAM and offers 16GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

This ensures you have enough space to save your favorite multimedia content on the phone.

The dual-SIM phone houses an 8.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera setup with F/2.2, auto-focus and LED flash on the back.

Up front, there’s a 5.0MP front shooter with F/2.2 and 80-degree wide-angle for flawless selfies and an uninterrupted video chatting experience.

The Y8 runs Android 9.0 Pie OS and is backed by a built-in 3400mAh polymer battery. Aside from a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone comes with various other useful sensors.

You can visit the promotion page by following this link if you are interested in checking out more details about the DOOGEE Y8.

Don’t forget to grab the biggest discount available on the phone before the remaining pieces get sold out.