Electronic items have become an inseparable part of our lives.



We heavily rely on these gadgets that not come in handy in day to day life but also efficiently handle a slew of other daunting tasks like keeping your home clean and tidy all the time.

On the downside, electronic items aren’t easy on the pocketbook. But it looks like Banggood is bent of changing that.

With the Chinese New Year just around the corner, Banggood has launched a new promo wherein buyers can get their tech greedy hands on a wide selection of electronic items at lowered prices.

Dubbed as ‘Chinese New Year Electronics Sale,’ the recently kicked-off promo offers Banggood users an unmissable chance to grab a 50 percent off snap-up.

Aside from that, they can win free gifts, and use a big site-wide coupon for extra discounts on specific items for a limited period of time. We’ll shed more light on the coupon in just a bit.

In a bid to simplify and expedite the search process, the promotion has been split into multiple categories like Chinese New Year List, Amazing Free Gifts, 50% Off Snap Up and lots more.

Each of the aforesaid section features a slew of electronic items that you can now buy without burning a hole in your wallet.

For the sake of an instance, the 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone that usually sells for $269.99 can now be yours at a slashed price of just $184.98.

You can even extend this 33 percent discount with the help of coupon code 19RDM5. The coupon can be applied at the time of checking out to bring the already lowered retail price of the phone further down to $148.73.

Likewise, select items featured on the promotion page have been assigned specific coupons that you can use to save more money before placing your order.

You can reduce the retail prices of products that do not carry any sort of discount on GeekBuying simply by applying the site-wide coupon 19CHNEW. Note that the coupon will expire at UTC+8 on February 13th.

The ‘Amazing Free Gifts’ section features the PUPPYOO WP615 Smart Robot vacuum cleaner that normally sells for S$279.03. Thanks to a 32 percent discount, you can now buy it for only $189.99.

If you buy products from this page and your order turns out to be one of the top three highest value orders, you qualify to win a gift. Note that this offer is only valid until February 13th and each buyer can only win one gift.

Banggood is also offering its users a chance to avail a 50 percent off snap-up, which kicks off at 0:00 am (UTC+8) daily. It is worth noting that this limited offer will be valid only on February 2nd, February 5th, and February 13th.

Likewise, the rest of the categories are brimming with high-end electronic items that have now gone up for sale carrying reduced prices.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the products and take advantage of the discounts before the promo ends.