Buy Tronsmart Encore Spunky Buds And QCY T1C TWS Dual Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones At Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupon]

Chinese online store GeekBuying has a reputation for offering the country’s best electronic items at unbeatable prices.



Staying true to its notoriety, GeekBuying has launched a new promotion, wherein buyers can get their tech greedy hands on a wide selection of electronic gadgets without emptying their pockets.

Dubbed as ‘New Arrivals of Local Warehouses,’ this recently kicked-off promo has been separated into Hot Sellers and New Arrivals categories.

Each section has further been divided into DE Warehouse, IT Warehouse, ES Warehouse, and PL Warehouse sub-categories.

More importantly, all items you can see on the promotion page can now be bought at considerably lowered prices.

For the sake of an instance, the Xiaomi WeLoop Hey smartwatch usually sells for $158.99, but you can buy it for just $89.99 under the ‘Hot Sellers’ category.

This 43 percent discount will be valid for two days and the product will be shipping from a warehouse located in Germany.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discounts, you can use coupon code GIZ_EZASAXKX to get an extra 5% off on all items under the ‘Hot Sellers’ and ‘New Arrivals categories’.

For example, thanks to a 34 percent discount, you can now buy the Ramsta S800 480GB SSD at a lowered price of $63.99, under the ‘New Arrivals’ category.

You can apply the aforesaid coupon code to get an extra $3.20 off. In other words, you can bring the already lowered selling price of the item further down to only $60.79 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

Much to the delight of music lovers, the Tronsmart Encore Spunky Buds as well as the QCY T1C TWS Dual Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones have also gone up for sale carrying heavily discounted price tags.

We’ll not only shed light on the discounts but also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process.

Tronsmart Encore Spunky Buds

Encore Spunky TWS Buds are high-quality headphones that feature a true wireless setup, enabling the user to pair and connect through Bluetooth.

The headphones adopt the latest connectivity option in a bid to provide a stable connection and enhanced range. Moreover, the wearer does not need to worry about accidental splashes since the Encore Spunky Budscarry an IPX5 water resistance rating.

In fact, they can be worn even during rain without causing any sort of damage to the headphones. Their ergonomic design makes the headphones perfect for a longer duration of wearing.



The Encore Spunky TWS Buds would normally set you back $50.99 on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it for just $35.99 on GeekBuying.

You can extend this 29 percent discount with the help of coupon code GIZ_EZASAXKX.

The coupon helps you save $1.80 more by reducing the retail price of the Encore Spunky TWS Buds to just $34.19 before you place your order.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the headphones. The promo will be valid for five days.

Alternatively, you can get a 43 percent discount on the black-tinted Tronsmart Encore Spunky Buds. It sells for $67.87, but can now be yours for just $38.99. Regrettably, the promo is slated to end shortly.

QCY T1C TWS Dual Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic

If you fancy listening to your favorite music just as you would in the Concert Hall, the QCY T1C might just fill the bill.

It adopts Bluetooth v5.0 technology in a bid to ensure twice higher sound transmission speed. Aside from that, it boasts enhanced anti-interference performance for a more stable connection.

Furthermore, it eliminates sound delays to provide a superior calling and game-playing experience. The QCY T1C uses CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology along with high sensitivity silicon wheat to enhance speech recognition.

While you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on earphones that offer comparable features, the QCY T1C can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $24.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 14 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $28.99.

You can use coupon code GIZ_EZASAXKX during the checkout process to get an extra $1.25 off. This will reduce your grand total to just $23.74.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid only for the black color version of the earphones. It is worth noting that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.