Xiaomi’s flagship-killer Pocophone F1 hits DXOMark with performance on par with iPhone 8

Xiaomi‘s affordable flagship phone Poco F1 is unarguably a flagship killer considering its solid specs lineup and affordable pricing. Aside from the polycarbonate back, the device has all the attributes of a flagship except when it comes to pricing. If the Snapdragon 845 chipset at its heart isn’t enough to convince anyone that the device is no fluke, then the powerful rear camera which has just been benchmarked by DXOMark definitely should.

DXOMark has come to be regarded as a formidable benchmark to compare camera performance. For now, only the Poco F1’s rear cameras were tested and in terms of quality, the device performed at the same outstanding level as the iPhone 8. We should fail to point out that the iPhone 8’s price is twice as much that of the Poco F1.

The device performs better in still photography, delivering pleasing colors and accurate exposure. The camera also comes with fast and accurate autofocus. The Poco F1 get a total score of 91 points, same as the iPhone XS. For still photographs, the got a score of 92 which is slightly higher than the 91 points it manages for videos. The score for still photography was affected by some issues with the secondary camera which made bokeh rendering to come out poor.

Further, the video camera shows its prowess in autofocus and colors. The rear camera also performed outstandingly for stabilization. Sadly, if your Poco F1 isn’t doing a good job shooting videos in low-light conditions and dynamic range, that’s because the device doesn’t perform well in that aspect. In fact, shooting and dynamic range are two aspects where the Poco F1 falls behind premium phones. DXO recently started testing selfie camera, So, we expect the Poco F1 20MP selfie camera getting benchmarked soon. Apart from the iPhone 8, other models the Poco F1 surpassed include the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and the original Pixel which scored a 90. The flagship Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus scored 84 when they were tested.

