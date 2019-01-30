Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GeekBuying has launched the ‘Xiaomi Jimmy JW31’ promotion.



Aside from the Xiaomi JIMMY JW31 Lightweight Cordless Pressure Washer, this recently kicked-off promo features a wide selection of other items.

In a bid to avoid any sort of confusion and to expedite the search process, all items have been split into various categories including Top Selling, Cleaning Appliances, Smart Gadgets, and Local Stock.

While each item included in the aforesaid sections has gone up for sale bearing heavily discounted prices, we’ll take a gander at the JIMMY JW31 pressure washer.

The JW31 features the faucet as well as the self- priming modes, which enables you to use various sources of water including a bucket and even a stream.



In other words, the JW31 enables you to clean anywhere without requiring you to carry a lot of water. Moreover, it’s long cleaning lance increases pressure and enhances accuracy, reach and control.

The water intel of the JW31 comes with a filter mesh, that filters impurities. The Eco mode + shower mode is an ideal combination offered by this self-priming faucet for bathing a pet.

Likewise, you can use the combination of Eco mode + fan mode to ensure the screen doesn’t get damaged due to the water pressure.

It is backed by 2500mAh*5 removable batteries that generate enough power to clean two cars at the same time. You can charge it with a 21W fast charger in 2.5 hours.

If you thought a highly useful product like the JW31 would carry a steep price tag, we got good news for you.

As part of its latest promo, GeekBuying is now offering this feature-laden cordless pressure washer at a dropped price of just $155.99.

This is a noteworthy 51 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $319.75.

While the discount will be valid for the black-tinted, global version of the JW31, it is worth noting that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full of the discount without wasting time.