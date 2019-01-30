Samsung Galaxy Buds may launch on February 20 as it gets FCC clearance

Samsung recently revealed the name its next truly wireless earbud will be called when it filed a patent for the Galaxy Buds moniker. The Galaxy Buds is likely the successor to the gear IconX (2018) earbuds which were launched last year. The new wearable device has now been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This is coming on the heels of the Bluetooth SIG certification the device received recently. The FCC certification comes with the model number SM-R170 and is listed as “Samsung Bluetooth Headset.” This is the same device that was certified by Bluetooth SIG last week. The certification document shows Samsung will manufacture the earphones in its factory in Vietnam.

Samsung is expected to hold its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 when the flagship Galaxy S10 models will be unveiled. The South Korean giant is also expected to announce the Galaxy Buds alongside other wearables such as the Galaxy Fit during the event. The Galaxy Buds are expected to come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and 8GB of internal storage. The device will be available in black, white, and yellow colours.

(source, via)