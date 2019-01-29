Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 with leather back and dewdrop display launched in Sri Lanka

Last week, Huawei launched three new phones in Sri Lanka. They are the Huawei Y9 (2019), Huawei Y7 Pro (2019), and Huawei Y6 Pro (2019). We already covered the first two devices when they launched in India and Vietnam respectively. However, the Y6 Pro (2019) is a spanking new device and an interesting one at that.

We learned of the Y6 Pro (2019)’s launch from Twitter user @ZyadAtef and did some digging of our own to get more details. The phone has a 6.09-inch 1520 x 720 Dewdrop FullView display. The dewdrop or waterdrop notch may not excite you but you will be happy to know that Huawei has given the phone a textured leather finish on the back to make it stand out from other phones.

We are not sure if it is genuine leather like that of the P20 Pro but it is nice to see a mid-range phone that doesn’t have polycarbonate or metal back. The Y6 Pro 2019 will be available in Amber Brown and Midnight Black.

The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but there is no mention of its processor. The Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 has a single 13MP sensor on its back while an 8MP sensor is housed inside the notch. There is no fingerprint scanner but there is Face Unlock which also works in low-light.

Unlike the Y7 Pro 2019 which runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, the Y6 Pro 2019 runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. Under its leather rear is a 3,000mAh battery.

The phone will be sold by the online store, Singer. However, it wasn’t yet listed as at the time of writing. There is also no info on the phone’s price.

READ MORE: Huawei confirms launch of 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 and Balong 5000 at MWC 2019

Zyad did say that the phone will launch in Egypt too though it may ditch the “Pro” for “Prime” since the Y7 Pro 2019 is sold as the Y7 Prime 2019 there.

(Sources: 1, 2)