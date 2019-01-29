Xiaomi Mi Band 3 gets a redesigned packaging box with same colour shades as the straps

Despite their popularity, Xiaomi‘s range of Mi Bands often come with simple packaging boxes. The Mi Band 3’s packaging box was a square-shaped box just like the Band 2’s but with a transparent plastic cover which allows buyers to savour the beauty even before buying. The Chinese company has now unveiled a redesigned Mi Band 3 packaging box.

The new retail box is no longer square-shaped rather, it adopts a rectangular parallelepiped shape with a colourful design. The packaging box won’t all have the same colours. Instead, the Band 3’s new box casing will have a colour shade matching the colour of the straps. As would be recalled, the Band 3 comes with black, blue, and orange straps but there is a fourth colour which is Burgundy.

As a reminder, the Mi Band 3 is an improved version of the Band 2 which was released in 2016. The Band 3 features a 0.78-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen. which offer a better viewing and user experience. The display can show call notifications and an option to reject calls and also incoming messages on a paired smartphone. The rubber strap also got some improvement which ensures it isn’t just comfortable, the fitness tracker cannot fall off. Further, it comes with way more functions when compared to Mi Band 2. Some of the functions include heart rate monitor, weather forecast, alarm clock, daily steps count, sedentary reminder, sleep monitor, event reminder and find my phone function. There is a variant with NFC which cost 199 yuan (~$31). Furthermore, the Mi Band 3 comes with an improved battery, which can last for up to 20 days on a single charge.

