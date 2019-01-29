Mi 8 SE to get the Mi MIX 3’s Super Night Scene mode in February

The Mi MIX 3‘s Super Night Scene mode has been made available for the Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 and the Mi MIX 2s. Last week, the feature was also released for the Redmi Note 7 via an update. The feature has also been announced to arrive on the Mi 8 SE too.

The Mi 8 SE is currently Xiaomi’s most powerful mid-range phone. It has an AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. Xiaomi’s co-founder and president, Lin Bin, announced via a Weibo post that the phone will also get the Super Night Scene mode of the Mi MIX 3.

In the post, Mr. Bin said since the Mi 8 SE sports the same 12MP primary rear camera as the Mi 8 and also has the same 20MP front-facing camera, its camera performance is comparable to that of the Mi 8. However, in order to further improve its performance, they will roll out an update that brings Super Night Scene Mode to the phone. The update will arrive at the end of February.

Mr. Bin also announced that the 6GB RAM + 128GB version of the Mi 8 SE is currently on sale for ¥1799 (~$267) instead of ¥2299 (~$341) as a result of its on-going Spring Festival promotion.

