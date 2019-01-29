Xiaomi’s Lin Bin reveals the Mi 9 will get an Explorer Edition

When Xiaomi launched the flagship Mi 8 last year, one of the models that stood out was the limited Explorer edition with a translucent body. The popularity, perhaps, outweighed Xiaomi’s expectation so it was a surprise they decided to launch the Mi 8 Pro with the same translucent body but a more robust availability. Xiaomi’s president Lin Bin, today asked a question on Weibo about the Mi 8 Explorer edition, after extolling the translucent back feature of the model. The question was to the effect that if the phone (apparently referring to Mi 9) is configured the same, how much buyers will be willing to pay.

The question very much suggests the company may be toying with the idea of replicating the Mi 8 Explorer’s translucent back design on the Mi 9 flagship. This isn’t a bad idea but according to Lin Bin, the design is not cheap to produce. Despite the pricing of the Mi 8 Explorer edition, the model was always sold out each time it goes on sale.

If the company finally decides on an Explorer edition for the Mi 9, the difference should lie only in the design. The model will utilise the same specification as the regular Mi 9. The flagship Mi 9 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 855 chipset. the device may likely feature the waterdrop notch design and triple rear cameras.

