Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running Edition launched in India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its new flagship Honor View 20 in the Indian market. Along with that, the company has also launched its two wearable devices — Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running Edition.

As for the pricing, the Honor Watch Magic starts at Rs. 13,999 ($197) for the premium sports version while the Leather Band model is priced at Rs. 14,999 ($211). On the other hand, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is priced at Rs. 1,599 ($22). Both the devices will be available for purchase in India through Amazon India and Honor’s official website.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor Watch Magic comes with a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels screen resolution which offers 326ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device is powered by ARM M4 chipset, coupled with 16MB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The display is housed in a 316L stainless steel frame that measures 9.8mm in thickness (11mm with the glass). It supports GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO for precise positioning and also comes with Bluetooth 4.2, 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters, NFC for Huawei Pay and a 178mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 7 days worth of battery life.

As for the features, the Honor Watch Magic has Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 technology for continuous heart rate monitoring. Also, with Huawei’s TruRelax technology and support from the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the watch provides 24-hour blood pressure monitoring and will suggest breathing exercises with real-time feedback.

On the other hand, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with similar specifications as that of the conventional Band 4 launched year along with some added features such as running posture monitoring, water-resistance up to 50 meters and two wearing modes.

The fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch OLED display and a 2.5D glass on top. Just like the Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3, the Honor Band 4 is also water resistant up to 50 meters and also recognizes Swim strokes. It supports functions such as sleep tracking, exercise tracking, pedometer, continuous heart rate monitoring with Huawei TruSeen 2.0 technology, and sedentary reminder.

Read More: Honor grew 170 percent Year-on-Year internationally, ranked 1st E-Brand in China for 9 consecutive quarters

In addition to tracking activities, the device also shows notifications on the OLED display and even offers an incoming call-mute function. The device also comes with built-in NFC support, meaning that it can also be used to make payments. Under the hood, the fitness tracker is powered by a 100mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver standby time of up to 14 days.