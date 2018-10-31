We were right, the Honor Watch Magic is a cheaper Huawei Watch GT

Huawei announced a new smartwatch called the Watch GT at the Mate 20 event at the beginning of the month. We later learned that Honor was also going to release its own smartwatch. The watch was announced today and its called the Honor Watch Magic.

The Honor Watch Magic shares a lot of similarities with the Huawei Watch GT but costs less. It runs Light OS and has a similar design too but is smaller.

Specs and Features

The Honor Watch Magic has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 resolution, a PPI of 326 and support for multiple watch faces. The display is housed in a 316L stainless steel frame that measures 9.8mm in thickness (11mm with the glass). Depending on the version, the watch comes with silicone or leather bands. They are QuickFit 22mm bands and are easily swappable to match your style.

The Honor Watch Magic uses a dual-chip technology – one high-performance chip and an energy efficient chip. The watch also has a triple frequency GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, and Compass/Galileo) for tracking.

In terms of its features, the Honor Watch Magic has Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 technology for continuous heart rate monitoring. Also, with Huawei’s TruRelax technology and support from the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the watch provides 24-hour blood pressure monitoring and will suggest breathing exercises to help you keep calm with real-time feedback.

The Watch Magic also has TruSleep 2.0 which monitors 8 different sleep data, can identify up to six different sleep disorders, and can provide up to 200 sleep suggestions.

The watch can track lots of activities including swimming, mountaineering, cycling (stationary cycling too), walking, running (including treadmill running) and more. Honor says the Watch Magic has an altimeter, a compass, and a barometer for mountain climbing. It also has a built-in coach for workout sessions.

The watch also has NFC and supports Huawei Pay, AliPay and bus cards. Its battery is much smaller than that of the Huawei Watch GT – 178mAh as against 420mAh but Honor claims it can last up to a week for moderate usage and 10 hours with GPS turned on.

Price and Availability

The Honor Watch Magic comes in two versions – a Lava Red variant which has silicone straps and is priced at ¥899(~$129) and a Moonlight Silver variant with leather straps that sells for ¥999 (~$143). It goes on sale on November 1 on Vmall, JD.com. Tmall, and Suning.