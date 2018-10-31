UMIDIGI One Max design & specs leaked: Water drop notch, 128GB ROM and big battery

Chinese smartphone maker UMIDIGI is presently going ballistic with its product launch this year. Just recently, we saw the company unveil the entry-level premium model UMIDIGI A3 and UMIDIGI A3 Pro. The company even launched the Uwatch smartwatch just days ago. A couple of months back, the UMIDIGI One and One Pro were unveiled under the UMIDIGI One flagship series. Seems the company is planning to expand the series as a new smartphone model dubbed UMIDIGI One Max has leaked out in a poster showing the render and specifications.

As the name implies and just as rendered on the poster, the UMIDIGI One Max comes with a wide display. The details include a 6.3-inch waterdrop display but the resolution is unknown at this moment. The device is also listed to pack a massive 128GB of storage, perhaps on one of the variants. In addition, it would be fired up by a dependable and mammoth 4,150mAh battery.

Let’s take a closer look at the design briefly. At the front, what stands out is the water drop notch design which gives the device a high screen to body ratio. The notch houses just the selfie camera. The bezels at the two edges are ultra thin while the chin and top edge bezels are trimmed to their barest minimum. At the rear, the device packs dual cameras that are arranged vertically at the top left corner while there is an LED flash at the bottom. The rear is similar to the Twilight gradient colour of the Huawei P20 Pro. So, we may likely see the Twilight hue on the device which means the back panel is made of glass. This design is also featured on the UMIDIGI One.

Other key details like the processor, camera configuration and others are still unknown. The price is also not yet known but that could become officially in a short while. We’ll keep you updated as soon as fresh details emerge.