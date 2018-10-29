UMIDIGI Uwatch offically announced with 1.33-inch circular display, available for $25.99!

UMIDIGI has finally pulled off the wraps from its latest Uwatch smartwatch after several leaks. It carries 1.33-inch circular display with a full metal unibody design. The new elegant yet fashionable UMIDIGI Uwatch features 2.5 D curved tempered glass providing better viewing angles. Users can even set DIY wallpaper function. The stylish and sleek watch is well designed to easily connect with the devices. Particularly, UMIDIGI has crafted the masterpiece for budget devices, users can connect it with any entry-level smartphone.

UMIDIGI Uwatch hosts traditional classic circular design with a Nordic 52832 chipset on board. The chipset is known for its high performance and efficiency. It can smoothly perform day to day operations with ease and can revive longer on a single charge than other smartwatches in the same range. It carries a durable yet classic strap collection which is built with reliable materials. It is scratch proof and waterproof resistant smartwatch.

UMIDIGI has crafted its software with various outstanding features such as step counter, calorie count, sleep monitor, call management and more importantly customized wallpaper support. Users can upload a favorite photo from the phone to set it as a watch face via a dedicated “Da Fit” App. It acts as your daily assistant which can show your important messages, weather forecast, heart rate, step counter, goal reminder, timer, set alarm, etc.

In a single charge of 180 mAh battery, it can survive for 7-10 days. It takes at least 3 hours to get fully charged.

The new watch is available for presale via Aliexpress at the discounted priced of $24.99. UMIDIGI will give $5 discount against the actual price of $29.99. Users can avail the discount from November 11 to November 15. Even, UMIDIGI is giving away 60 Uwatches for free, but you need to enter the giveaway and have to perform a few tasks. Interested users can head over to Aliexpress from Oct. 29th – Nov. 2nd, Nov.5 – Nov.9(only on working days) at 10:00 and 15:00 GMT-8 time zone to win it.