Nubia Red Magic 2 teased with DTS 7.1 + 3D sound, Snapdragon 845 onboard!

Nubia is readying for the launch of its second edition gaming smartphone, Red Magic 2. The latest Nubian gaming smartphone will carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC onboard with some other outstanding features. Today, some new information has surfaced via new teasers on Weibo. Along with high-end display and Snapdragon 845 chipset (confirmed), Red Magic 2 will also carry DTS (Digital Theater System) 7.1 system for unmatchable sound with along with 3D surround. To make your gaming experience more immersive, Nubia has added an excellent sound system on it.

It is always believed that sound adds another dimension to the video, but DTS 7.1 makes it to another level. It will remove unnecessary data from sound and will output high fidelity sound. Its 7.1 channel will further enhance the audio by providing higher speeds with the cutting edge surround technology. So, are you ready to get all new experience with the dedicated DTS 7.1 and 3D sound?

It appears like the launch date is nearing as Red Magic is teasing its extraordinary features on a daily basis. In another teaser, Red Magic Weibo handle has confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Soc on board.

Further, it carries dual cooling systems (Air + Liquid) which will resist it from heating while continuously playing games. Nubia is bringing its new gaming smartphone with a 10GB of RAM, 4D shock features and customized LED light design. There are various advancements that Red Magic 2 will host to lure buyers. There will be shoulder buttons to facilitate game boost feature while playing games.

It is speculated to be coming our way on October 31st at a dedicated launch event, though it has not been confirmed officially. It is expected to be available for the starting price of 3099 Yuan( ~$445) for 8GB RAM version.

Additionally, its predecessor, Nubia Red Magic packs a 6.0-inch display with the resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels having 8GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It is packed with a 24-megapixel sensor on the rear while 8-megapixel shooter sets on the front side. Unlike the new version, it supports only the air convection cooling system.

How many of you are waiting for the Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone?

