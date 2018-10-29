First live photo of the Nubia Red Magic 2 show shoulder buttons

The Nubia Red Magic 2 is coming and apart from having a more powerful processor, it will pack some other interesting features. While we wait for Nubia to announce a release date, a live photo of the phone has surfaced on the web, giving us our first look at the gaming phone.

The Nubia Red Magic 2 in the image is the red variant. We expect it to come in other colors like the original. Although the image shows just the right side of the phone, there are enough details to make out of it.

The Red Magic 2 has antenna lines like the original and it is the same U-design. The right side is still home to the volume rocker and power button but also houses two shoulder buttons. They don’t appear to be clickable – so they are likely pressure-sensitive. Since the right side of the phone now houses the shoulder buttons, the textured GameBoost button is no longer there. Our guess is that it has been moved to the left.

Nubia has released some teaser posters for the Red Magic 2 that confirm some of the features it will have. So far, we know the phone will have a dual cooling system that combines liquid and air, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 10GB of RAM, 3D surround sound and 4D shock.

