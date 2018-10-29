Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone to launch in India next month for under Rs. 30,000 ($409)

While there are rumours related to the ZTE‘s Nubia brand gearing up to launch the Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone, the company is reportedly all set to launch the Red Magic smartphone in India next month, after Diwali.

The report also reveals that the smartphone will be priced under Rs. 30,000 (approximately $409). With such pricing, it’ll compete against the flagship phones from the likes of OnePlus and Honor which are in the same price segment. This is line with our previous reported related to the Nubia Red Magic’s launch in India.

The Nubia Red Magic is made out of aluminum and is ergonomically designed for extended gameplay. It uses advanced thermal modeling techniques and is claimed to be the first smartphone to use an all-new air convection cooling system which is designed to dissipate heat effectively across its diamond-cut design without compromising on performance.

To make it stand out from the competition, the phone is branded with a distinctive RGB LED strip. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an edge-to-edge 2.5D NEG T2X-1 screen, 18:9 aspect ratio and 1500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 835 processor.

The processor is coupled Adreno 540 GPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB dual-channel flash memory. The Nubia Red Magic comes with a GameBoost mode, which frees up memory-intensive resources and delivers higher frame rates.

For photography, there’s a 24-megapixel Samsung 5K2X7SX rear camera sensor with 0.9μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and supports 4K video recording at 30fps and slow-motion 720p video recording at 120fps. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel SK Hynix HI-846 sensor with 1.12μm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, MIMO 2×2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS. It comes with DTS Technology and Smart Amplifier system for an immersive sound experience. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,800mAh battery which can provide up to 7 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the company has been teasing the launch of the Nubia Red Magic successor, which is likely to be named Nubia Red Magic 2. The phone is expected to come with 10GB of RAM, Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, and dual cooling system based on liquid and air.

