Nubia Red Magic 2 arriving with 10 GB RAM, SD845 and dual cooling technology

Nubia’s Red Magic gaming smartphone brand has recently confirmed that it will be soon launching the Red Magic 2 smartphone. Since the original Red Magic gaming phone was powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset, rumors surrounding its successor have claimed that it would be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. Through Weibo, Red Magic has confirmed today on the key features that will be available on the Red Magic 2 phone.

The below poster has confirmed that the Red Magic 2 smartphone will be driven by Snapdragon 845 chipset. Popular tipster Roland Quandt had also previously claimed that the SD845 will be fueling the Red Magic 2 smartphone. He had also claimed that the phone would be also equipped with new shoulder buttons.

The Snapdragon 845 SoC on the Red Magic 2 will be coupled with 10 GB of RAM. The manufacturer has also included dual cooling system inside the smartphone. It comprises of air cooling and water-cooling technologies. For enhanced gaming experience, the smartphone will also 3D surround sound output and it will also carry support for 4D shock.

There is no information available on the other specs of the Red Magic 2. The above poster suggests that the rear design of the phone won’t be very different from its predecessor. It will continue to feature a single camera sensor on its rear.

The Red Magic 2 launch date is yet to be confirmed. Its arrival may not be far away as the company has recently started selling the Red Magic phone with a discounted price. The 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM edition of the Red Magic that was selling with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan (~$330) is now available for 2,099 (~$300) in China.

Nubia X dual screen smartphone is scheduled to go official on Oct. 31. Hence, the Chinese manufacturer may launch the Red Magic 2 smartphone at some point in November.