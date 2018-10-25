Vivo Y95 tipped to debut in early November in India

In August, Vivo had launched the Vivo Y83 mid-range phone in India. Citing information received from its retail sources, 91Mobiles has claimed that the Chinese manufacturer is gearing up to launch Vivo Y95 mid-range phone as the successor for Vivo Y83 phone. The handset is tipped to debut in early November in India.

According to the publication, Vivo may announced the Vivo Y95 may get announced during the upcoming Diwali festival season in November in India. Since, it is expected to arrive as a successor for the Vivo Y83, there is a possibility that it could be packed with slightly better specs. At present, there is no information available on the specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y95 smartphone.

The Vivo Y83 features a notched 6.22-inch IPS LCD display that produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC is present under the hood of the device. The SoC is couple with 4 GB of RAM and it is equipped with 32 GB of native storage. It features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y83 offers it users with f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel rear camera. It is fitted with a front-facing shooter of 8-megapixel. The front camera of the smartphone carries support for face unlock. The handset lacks a fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo Y83 is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS with FunTouchOS UI skin placed over it. It receives power from 3,260mAh battery. The handset is available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 (~$190). It can be bought in colors like Black and Gold.

(source)