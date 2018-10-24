Vivo V1816A seen on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 660 processor

A new Vivo phone has been seen on Geekbench. The phone which has the model number V1816A was also seen earlier this month getting a 3C certification.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V1816A runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor (sdm660). It also has 8GB of RAM and its benchmark scores are 1448 and 5553 points respectively. It is unknown what the official name of the device will be.

Vivo already has a lot of mid-range phones, some of which launched a few weeks ago. However, some new ones have been spotted on TENAA which means it has more phones launching soon. Two of them have model numbers V1818A and V1818T. They are mid-range phones with HD+ displays, large battery capacities (3935mAh) and dual rear cameras. They also have a 1.95GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Vivo V1818 (A/T) and the Vivo V1816A should launch soon in China.

