Panasonic Eluga Z1, Eluga Z1 Pro with notched displays, dual cameras and big batteries launched in India

The Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro are the two new Panasonic smartphones that were announced today in India. Both the smartphones are equipped with notched displays, dual rear cameras and huge batteries. Here is all the information on the newly unveiled Z1 and Z1 Pro Panasonic smartphones.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro Specifications and Features

The Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro feature unibody metal design with a thickness of only 8.05mm. These phones are fitted with 6.19-inch IPS LCD screen that support 720 x 1500 pixels HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio P22 chipset hat includes 2.0 GHz octa-core processor is present under the hood of both phones. It is the very same SoC that powers the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

For photography, the Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro are fitted with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and an LED enabled frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. AI kicks in while accessing various photography features such as beauty mode, live photos, selfie shots and digital avatars. These phones also support time lapse and slow-motion video recording.

The Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro are loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is overlaid with company’s proprietary skin. Panasonic has included some of its own software tricks such as support for five Indian languages and word correction and prediction for up to 30 Indian languages. The company has also included Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard on these devices. The Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro also feature ARBO Hub, an AI-based apps recommendation service.

The Eluga Z1 Pro is a more powerful sibling of the Eluga Z1. The Z1 is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. On the other side, the Z1 Pro has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The other common features of these phones include 4,000mAh batteries, microSD card slots, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. For connectivity, these phones are equipped with features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB, USB OTG and 3.5mm audio jack.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro Pricing and Availability

The Panasonic Eluga Z1 carries a price tag of Rs. 14,490 (~$198) whereas the Eluga Z1 Pro costs Rs. 17,490 (~$239). These handsets can be availed in color like Black, Blue and Gold. The Eluga Z1 duo will be available through offline stores starting from Oct. 31.