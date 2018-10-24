Samsung Galaxy A9s, Galaxy A6s announced in China in exciting color gradient options

Samsung has launched two new Galaxy A series smartphones namely the Galaxy A6s and the Galaxy A9s in China. The Galaxy A6s is a mid-range phone with decent specs whereas the Galaxy A9s is the very same Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone that was introduced earlier in this month in Malaysia as the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras. Both smartphones have been introduced in attractive color gradient options.

Samsung Galaxy A9s Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A9s features glass panels on its front and rear sides with an aluminum frame in between. The overall appearance of the smartphone is not very different from the Galaxy A9 Star smartphone that was unveiled few months ago in China. A Super AMOLED display of 6.38-inch is available on the Galaxy A9s. The Snapdragon 660 and 6 GB of RAM are the driving force of the smartphone. It includes a 3,800mAh battery.

The Galaxy A9s has an internal storage of 128 GB and it features a dedicated microSD slot for additional storage. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is overlaid with Samsung Experience UI comes preinstalled on the Galaxy A9s.

It goes without saying that the quad camera setup of the Galaxy A9s is its major selling point. From the top, it features a 120-degree 8-mgeapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture which is followed by a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The third lens of 24-megapixel is the main sensor. It has an aperture of f/1.7 and is responsible for capture top quality images in bright conditions. In dim-light environments, it combines four pixels into one to effectively reduce noise. The f/2.2 aperture 5-megapixel depth senor is fourth lens in the quad camera setup of the Galaxy A9s.

The handset features a front-facing camera of 24-megapixel which also doubles as face unlock feature. A fingerprint scanner is also available on the rear side of the phone.

The Galaxy A9s carries a price tag of 3,499 Yuan (~$504). Samsung has already started the pre-sales of the smartphone and it will be available for purchase from Nov. 11 at 12 AM. The handset has arrived in three exciting color such as Caviar Black, Lemon Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

Samsung Galaxy A6s Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A6s has a metal and glass combination body like the Galaxy A9s. It measures 156.14 x 76.4 x 8.39mm. Instead of the Super AMOLED screen that Samsung has been using on its smartphones since several years, the Galaxy A6s features an IPS LCD display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display carries support for an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset that includes an octa-core processor of 2.2 GHz is present under the hood of the device. The SoC of the phone is assisted by 6 GB of RAM. It comes in two storage models of 64 GB and 128 GB and there is a microSD card slot for more storage. The handset is packed with a 3,200mAh battery.

The backside of the Galaxy A6s features a vertically arranged 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The selfie camera of 5-megapixel is available on the upper bezel of the phone. The front camera also carries support for face unlock. The Samsung Experience UI based Android 8.1 Oreo OS is available on the smartphone.

The 64 GB and 128 GB Galaxy A6s are respectively priced at 1,799 Yuan (~$259) and 2,199 Yuan (~$317). It can be availed in color gradient options such as Salang Black, Koi Red and Powder Blue. The pre-sale of the Galaxy A6s has also started. It will be available for buying starting from Nov. 1 at 12 AM.

At the launch of the Galaxy A9s and Galaxy A6s, Samsung also teased the Galaxy A8s smartphone. The company confirmed that it will be arriving with a new and pioneering technology. IceUniverse, the well-known industry expert from China has claimed that it will feature a small hole for the selfie camera and rest of the front panel will be mainly occupied its display.

What’s your opinion on the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A9s and Galaxy A6s smartphones? Do you think that the Galaxy A8s will be a promising smartphone? Share us your views by posting your comments below.