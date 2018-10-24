Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) November 4 Indian launch date leaked

When Samsung had announced the Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone earlier in this month in Malaysia, it had confirmed that select markets will be receiving it starting from early November. The same phone is expected to debut in China as Galaxy A9s today. India is also rumored to be one of the first markets to receive the Galaxy A9 (2018). According to 91 Mobiles, the smartphone will be announced in India on Nov. 4.

Samsung has recently released the Galaxy A7 (2018) triple camera smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs. 23,990 and now it seems to be prepping up on the Indian launch of the Galaxy A9 (2018) which is the world’s first smartphone with four rear-mounted cameras. Even though the publication has claimed that the Galaxy A9 (2018) will be official in India on Nov. 4, there is no official confirmation on it by Samsung.

The quad camera USP of the Galaxy A9 (2019) includes a 24-meagpixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For shooting selfies, it is fitted with a 24-megapixel frontal shooter.

The handset features a 6-inch S-AMOLED screen that supports Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The Snapdragon 660 is present under the hood of the phone. It has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The handset features 6 GB of RAM, but some markets are expected to receive its 8 GB RAM variant too. It also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is overlaid with Samsung Experience UI. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset is packed with a 3,800mAh battery that is enabled with fast charging support.

