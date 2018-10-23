Samsung anticipated foldable Galaxy X could unveil next month

Finally, Samsung has given a hint that the highly anticipated foldable Galaxy X could debut next month. The official unleashing might happen at the Samsung’s Developer Conference slated for November 11. In a recent tweet on the official handle, Samsung has published a video teasing Samsung Developer’s Conference depicting a two lines unfolding to become right-facing arrow and then converging into a single vertical line. It directly shows the nature of a foldable device which can be folded into these shapes.

We might be wrong, but most probably it looks like a teaser for both the foldable smartphone and the Samsung’s Developer Conference. The animation resembles the unfolding of a foldable design. Even if we check the slogan of this years’ SDC, then “the crossroads between the present and the future” can directly be matched with a foldable device.

The crossroads between the present and the future – Samsung Developer Conference is where you’ll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech’s cutting edge. #SDC18

Learn more: https://t.co/t66edOWIUi pic.twitter.com/bDZHuZVWee — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 18, 2018

Well, it is not for the first time that we are getting these kinds of teasers. Even, DJ Koh, some time ago said in an interview that the device is coming by the end of this year.

Those who are waiting for the Samsung foldable device, get ready for a burn-in pocket as it will be heftily priced. As per the recent report, its believed to be available for the price of $1800 (12000 Yuan, ₩2,000,000, £1,375). Samsung has delayed the foldable device launch various times to make it useful along with the flexible design aspect. Similarly, LG and Huawei are also developing a foldable device which will be useful rather than just being foldable.

So, if everything goes well, we are inevitably going to get the glimpse of the Galaxy X foldable smartphone at the SDC conference next month. Until then, you can have a look at the concept video from 2014, where you can imagine the scenario of having a flexible device in the real world.

What do you think? You can let us know your thoughts about the expectations that you have regarding the Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone via comments below.

(Source, Via)