Nubia X dual screen phone key features confirmed by Nubia

Nubia X dual screen smartphone is set to get unveiled on Oct. 31 in China. Compared to other flagship phones, the Nubia X will be sporting a unique appeal as it will be equipped with a front-facing display and a secondary display on its rear. The handset will be arriving in celebration of the 6th anniversary of the company. The below image that has been shared by Weibo lists the key features of the Nubia X smartphone.

According to the below image, the Nubia X will be a near 100 percent screen-to-body. The second point on the list confirm the eye protection mode on the smartphone. The third point states that it will be featuring AI rear display which suggests apart from using it the back screen as a secondary display, it will also function mimic as the rear shell of the device by displaying different themes. The fourth point is a bit unclear to understand that the Nubia X will be a flexible smartphone.

The fifth points say that there is no notch on the Nubia X. No notch means there is no front-facing camera on the device. For shooting selfies, the rear-mounted dual cameras can be used, and the back display can work as the viewfinder. The six point seems to be suggesting the gaming and security capabilities of the smartphone. The Nubia X will be equipped with wireless charging technology, but the weird part is that it actually states that the phone can be charged through Wi-Fi. The last point on the list claims that the phone will be costing nearly 10,000 Yuan (~$1,440).

TENAA listing of the Nubia X that had surfaced in the previous month have already revealed the entire specs of the smartphone. The Nubia X has 6.26-inch notch-less FHD+ LCD screen as the main display. On its rear is the 5.1-inch HD+ OLED display. It is fueled by Snapdragon 845 SoC. the 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants of the phone are expected to respectively feature 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. The phone is tipped to feature dual side-mounted fingerprint scanners. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual rear camera. It will be packed with a 3,800mAh battery that will carry support for fast charging.