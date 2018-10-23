Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone coming soon, reveals in a poster

All the major gaming smartphone makers have announced their respective gaming devices this year. Asus is out with their new edition of Asus ROG phone while Black Shark 2nd generation is also here and is slated to launch today. The Razer phone 2 is also available globally and China launch is commencing soon. There are plenty of other competitors who have launched the gaming smartphones this year. Now going with the recent poster published by Nubia aka Red Magic on their official Weibo handle, then Nubia Red Magic 2 is also coming soon.

Nubia Red Magic’s second generation is ready for the launch with improved specs and performance. It will directly compete against the Asus’s ROG Phone 2 and Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2nd generation. Nubia Red Magic 2 has been teased in a poster with a huge gigantic robot having LED lights at some main spots.

Currently, no more details have been revealed, but we expect it to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with liquid cooling technology. It would carry an 8 GB RAM module with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal ROM. The pricing and availability details are also unknown, we expect pricing to be between 2500 Yuan- 3000 Yuan (~$360-$432).

Additionally, its predecessor carriers a Snapdragon 845 SoC onboard coupled with Adreno 540 graphics unit. It carries a 6 inch Full HD display with 8GB RAM (LPDDRX4) and 128GB ROM (UFS2.1). In order to remain intact with continuous power, Nubia has added 3800 mAh battery using an air-cooled technology. It is available for 2499 Yuan.

Well, Nubia has confirmed that the 2nd edition of Red Magic is in works and is coming soon. We hope some more details to surface in the upcoming days before launch.

How many of you are waiting for the Nubia Red Magic 2?

(Source, Via)