Razer Phone 2 coming to China, listed on official Chinese website

After launching the Razer Phone 2 officially on October 11th, now its turn for China to get it soon. The new gaming smartphone has listed on official Razer’s Chinese website showing its high-end specs an features. Currently, it’s official pricing, and availability date is not revealed, but upon roughly calculating its international price, the Razer Phone 2 will be made available for 5,500 yuan ($799).

Razer is advertising its cooling system, wireless charging, waterproof and its famous chroma ray light effect logo in China. In chroma ray light effect, users can customise its LED light colour as per the need. Additionally, Razer is coming with a transparent colour edition which will show its internals and LED lights.

Razer Phone 2 carries significant advancements over its predecessors. The new device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is much better and power efficient chipset. It is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU with a cooling system, so you can enjoy gaming without worrying about the heat. It is available in 64GB and 128GB of internal storage having 8GB Of RAM on both the variants.

Razer Phone 2 carries a 5.72-inch IGZO display having the resolution of 2560×1440 with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It hosts an aspect ratio of 12:9 with a maximum brightness of 645 nits. It supports Qualcomm Quick charge 4.0+ with Qi wireless charging and holds IP67 certification of dust and waterproof. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

In the camera department, Razer Phone 2 carries a dual 12-megapixel sensor with a wide angle and telephoto lens. The aperture is f/1.75 with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) PDAF phase focusing, etc. On the front, there’s a single 8-megapixel camera for selfies having an aperture of f/2.0.

The official website provided a “buy now” button, but the link is not working as of now. We need to wait for some time more as country-specific variant will come soon.

(Source, Via)