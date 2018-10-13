Buy Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos / Pace 2 Smartwatch For Only $169.99 On GearBest

Those looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t cost a fortune usually end up being disappointed since top-branded smartwatches don’t come cheap. But it looks like Xiaomi is bent on changing that.

Xiaomi has made its well-received Amazfit Pace 2 smartwatch available to the cost-conscious buyers at a discounted price on GearBest. As a result, you can now get your hands on the global version of the watch at a dropped price of just $169.99.

Before we shed more light on this 27% reduction in the device’s original asking price, let us take a gander at the awe-inspiring features that make the Amazfit Pace 2 an irresistible smartwatch. Powered by Xiaomi’s own chip, the Amazfit Pace 2 offers high performance despite low consumption.

Ideal for both sports and business, the Xiaomi-branded smartwatch is waterproof up to 50m enabling the wearer to record data even while swimming. It comes with 2 modes that support open water and swimming pool.



Aside from that, it supports a slew of sports modes like running, walking, cycling, swimming, treadmill, climbing, cross-country, and triathlon. Moreover, the Amazfit Pace 2 smartwatch boasts practical functions like call reminder, SMS reminder, and silent alarm.

Under GPS sports mode, the Amazfit Pace 2 smartwatch can be used for 35 hours, while it can be used for 5 days normally. You can install Amazfit Watch App 2.0 to access all daily data, sports record and even set widget order, import all running trial map data and lots more.

The device offers 512MB of RAM for a seamless performance and a hearty 4GB ROM so that you can save your favorite pictures and other content without worrying about running out of storage space. The Amazfit branded watch is compatible with iOS 9.0 (and above), Android 4.4 (and above) and is backed by a 280mAh Polymer Li-ion battery that delivers a standby time of 5 days.

If you’re interested in checking out more details and avail the big discount on the Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos Pace 2 smartwatch’s retail price, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time. With just 219 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in 2 days.

